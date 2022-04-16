UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $553.29 and last traded at $534.82, with a volume of 4209033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.71.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.43. The company has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

