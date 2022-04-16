USDX [Lighthouse] Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $75,448.42 and $16.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011067 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

