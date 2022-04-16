USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Up 93.1% in March

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in USHG Acquisition by 4,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in USHG Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUGS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. USHG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

