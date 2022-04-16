Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group cut Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

