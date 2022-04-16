Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,436,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,061,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,541,000 after purchasing an additional 191,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,927. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

