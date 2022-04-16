Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1,376.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $93.19 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.