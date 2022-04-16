Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

VSTM opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verastem by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.