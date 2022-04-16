Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,320,000 after acquiring an additional 147,876 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,623 shares of company stock worth $13,527,514. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $287.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average is $220.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.