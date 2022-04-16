VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Short Interest Update

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on VGP from €235.00 ($255.43) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of VGPBF stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. VGP has a 12 month low of $201.20 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.52.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

