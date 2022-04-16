Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,726.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($22.49) and last traded at GBX 1,756 ($22.88), with a volume of 2172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,769 ($23.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.89) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($34.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,885.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,509.77). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($24.67) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($69,069.59). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,322 shares of company stock worth $6,305,348.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

