Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.49 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 34,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 23,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

