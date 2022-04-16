Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,400 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,345,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,625 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $94,257,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 505,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 256,821 shares during the period.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

