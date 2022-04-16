Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,917,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 590,069 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.