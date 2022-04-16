Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.87 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

