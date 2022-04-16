Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.