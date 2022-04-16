Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

