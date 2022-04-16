Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,314,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

