Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

