Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

