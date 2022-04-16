Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $120.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

