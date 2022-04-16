Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,900 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of AdvanSix worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,661,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.