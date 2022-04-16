Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

