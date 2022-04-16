Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

