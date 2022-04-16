Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 0.9%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.87.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

