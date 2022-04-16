Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 0.9%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.87.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
