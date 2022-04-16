Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE VPG opened at $31.69 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

