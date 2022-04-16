Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $36.62 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,863,108 coins and its circulating supply is 79,887,896 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

