Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Waterco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

