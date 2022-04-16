Waves Enterprise Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $170,412.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

