Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $123.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

ALL stock opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

