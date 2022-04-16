Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,583,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038,036. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

