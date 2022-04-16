Wells Fargo & Company Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,409,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

