Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.94

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $11.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 24,591 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,625,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 152,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 375,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.