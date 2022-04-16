Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.94

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $11.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 24,591 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
