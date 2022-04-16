WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHTPF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

