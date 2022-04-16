WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $401.83 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $401.83 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005254 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.