Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $40,194.80 or 0.99911864 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and $72.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008084 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 278,157 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

