Wrapped BNB Market Cap Tops $2.35 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $500.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $412.21 or 0.01025937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.21 or 0.07519474 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.61 or 0.99928206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049981 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,700,168 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

