Xcel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 12,727,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,369,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

