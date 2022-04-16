XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.41 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in XOMA by 22.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

