XP Power Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 18 (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XPP opened at GBX 3,515 ($45.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a market cap of £693.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 3,197.05 ($41.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($75.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,883.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,676.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($81.12) to GBX 5,600 ($72.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

