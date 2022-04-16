XP Power Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 18 (LON:XPP)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

XP Power Limited (LON:XPPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XPP opened at GBX 3,515 ($45.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm has a market cap of £693.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 3,197.05 ($41.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($75.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,883.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,676.01.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($81.12) to GBX 5,600 ($72.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About XP Power (Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

