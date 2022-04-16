Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.99

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 5989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

