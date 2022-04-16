Yield Guild Games Price Hits $2.20 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005453 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $248.48 million and $12.17 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.20 or 0.07510547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,392.24 or 0.99884027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,690,379 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

