Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $196.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

