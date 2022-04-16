Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $569.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.89 million and the lowest is $549.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $228.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 2,431,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

