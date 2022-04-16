Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $888.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will announce $888.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $800.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $447.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,517. Novavax has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

