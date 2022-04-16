Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). ProQR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRQR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

