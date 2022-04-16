Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). ProQR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%.
Shares of PRQR stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $9.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.