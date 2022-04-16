Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,814,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

