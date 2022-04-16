Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

