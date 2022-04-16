Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.91.

Shares of TSCO opened at $228.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.