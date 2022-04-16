Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

