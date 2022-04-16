Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.05. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 784,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,347. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

